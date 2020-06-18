Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai on June 14, Sunday. The 34-year-old actor’s body was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Sushant was suffering from depression and was even under medication for the same. One of Sushant’s house-helps saw the body and immediately informed the police. While investigating, the police found some medical reports and antidepressants. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: NCP Leader Demands Detailed Inquiry, Says 'Truth Should be in Public Domain'

Recently, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram story to mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. She extended her condolences to the talented actor’s family. Aishwarya wrote, “Rest in peace Sushant.” She further added, “Strength to your family and loved ones.” Also Read - 'Sorry Papa...People Laugh At Me': 16-Year-Old UP Boy Ends His Life After Being Ridiculed & Called 'Transgender'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of his family, friends, fans and a few industry colleagues such as Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi to name a few.

Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani, Shekhar Ravjianii, Arjun Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Manoj Joshi, Koena Mitra, Sanya Malhotra, Zeeshan Ayyub, Rannvijay Singha, Mukti Mohan, Anupam Kher among others mourned the loss of the talented actor on social media.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad have demanded a detailed inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Awhad said if the late actor was ‘forcibly removed’ from the films, the truth should come out in the public.