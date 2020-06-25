Several Bollywood actors and filmmakers have opened the real side of Bollywood. In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, many celebs have been vocal on their social media handle and have been a part of debates related to nepotism and Insider vs Outsider. Recently, actor Ranvir Shorey has thrown some light on Bollywood godfathers, nepotism and award shows. In a Q&A session on Twitter, Ranvir Shorey was asked why he doesn’t appear more in films. To which he said “For that I have to be offered good films. The search is on.” Also Read - OPINION | Fans' Cringeworthy Reactions to 16-Year-Old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar's Death by Suicide Brings us to Square One of Mental Health Discussion

Another fan said the problem is in his surname to which Shorey replied – Sahi Jawaab! Some other fan asked why was he not given an award for his performance in Sonchiriya and the actor wrote, “I’m invisible to awards. And impervious.” Also Read - Dil Bechara: Mukesh Chhabra Misses Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘Can Visualise You With Your Beautiful Smile'

In a series of tweets, Ranvir Shorey had spoken about nepotism in Bollywood. He had described an example, “This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show”. He also wrote in a tweet that “the Godfathers would like to see me eat dirt.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: Actor’s Close Friend And Producer Sandip Ssingh Questioned, Tells Media ‘Will Talk At Right Time’

Ranvir had said, “A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category – Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise! To present the award, the hosts invite two esteemed film personalities, who happen to be the star kid’s parents. What a sweet coincidence! The presenters open the envelope and announce the winner to be – drumroll please! – the star kid, of course! What a Kodak family moment! The star kid walks from the host’s dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual. This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family. – The End”