Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who shared a cryptic post on Instagram yesterday of leaving Mumbai forever and maybe Bollywood too, gives clarity on another new post. She updated her fans that she is not leaving Mumbai forever!

In her previous post, Sanjana talked about going back to Delhi and saying bye to Mumbai 'let's see if we meet again, or not'. She had written 'Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Mein chali, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain. Ya shayad, filhaal aap mein bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi".

Who so ever is following her, thought she is leaving the city and Bollywood too. So, therefore Sanjana took to Instagram story again and clarified that she is not leaving the place forever but returning to the town once the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic eases out. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Arre arre! Kaafi kuch interpret ho gay meri previous story se. Now that I re-read it, I can see why! Did NOT mean any king of "bidding adieu" forever – not to Mumbai, not to anything else!"

She added, “I’ve been back home in Delhi since February, throughout lockdown! When COVID eases out, is what I meant when I said “jaldi ya shayad nahi” – we’ll al be back to life as per usual! Me to being wherever it is that is required for work! Appreciate all the worry all you lovely humans! But absolutely nothing to worry about.”

Have a look here:

Sanjana Sanghi has been distressed since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was called to Bandra Police station on Monday to record her statements for the interrogation. There are reports stating that Sanghi was grilled for more than seven hours at the station. She was accompanied by her mother and lawyer for the questioning.

Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in Dil Bechara along with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film marks the debut of Sanjana and the last film of Sushant.