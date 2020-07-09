Ahead of Dil Bechara title track release, actor Sanjana Sanghi shared a couple of BTS videos and pictures from the first day of shoot with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It was two years ago thatā budding actor Sanjana Sanghi started shooting with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the upcoming film directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Also Read - Mumbai Police Releases Official Statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case, Mentions Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a few stills from the film, recalling the first day of the shoot. "Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant and Sanjana, becoming Manny and Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their's, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close.It feels like a long, warm embrace," she shared, referring to shooting as Kizie and Manny, the characters that she and Sushant play in the film.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

A few days ago, the trailer of the film was unveiled. It has received humongous response from people, breaking many records on YouTube. "Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer. Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai," Sanjana added.

Dil Bechara is Sushant’s last film, which will release on a digital platform on July 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dil Bechara is a story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Both have a tragic twist to their lives. That was the start of exploring a funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love Kizie and Manny embark on an, on and off, up and down, bitter and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called ‘life’.