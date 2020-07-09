Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Dil Bechara is all set for a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 24. After dropping the much-anticipated trailer of Dil Bechara, the makers on Thursday dropped a teaser of the title song Dil Bechara from the film. The teaser showcased a glimpse of the late actor as Manny. The full song will release tomorrow 12 noon and we can’t wait for it. The teaser shows Sushant flashing his electric smile while warming up for a dance performance. He gets prepped for his dance and wears his sports jersey, sweatpants and sneakers as a spotlight follows him. The song Dil Bechara features Sushant as Manny and it has been choreographed by Farah Khan. In an interview with TOI, Farah Khan revealed that the entire song has been shot in one go. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest News: Bihar Court Dismisses Petition Filed Against Karan Johar And Others

The Twitter handle of Disney+Hotstar shares the post and writes, “Here’s a glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and left Kizie in awe. Bringing the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman, to you. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out tomorrow, 12 noon.” Also Read - Karan Johar Makes His First Appearance Days After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Attends Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Dinner

Watch the song teaser here:

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, also stars Sanjana Sanghi and it will be her debut in Bollywood. The film is an official adaptation of the book, The Fault In Our Stars.

Since the makers released the trailer, it managed to receive 4 million likes in less than 24 hours and break records, beating the first rushes of film Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War in the likes’ competition. Now, the trailer has garnered over 52,583,604 views as of now.

Dil Bechara is a story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Both have a tragic twist to their lives. That was the start of exploring a funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love Kizie and Manny embark on an, on and off, up and down, bitter and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called ‘life’.