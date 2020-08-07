Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death sent shockwaves in the film industry. The family members of the late actors are still trying to come to the terms with SSR’s demise. The late actor’s dog, however, keeps wishing to see his hooman everytime the door opens. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Chakraborty Accompanies Her to The ED Office in Mumbai

In a heartbreaking post made by SSR's niece Mallika on Instagram, the late actor's dog Fudge is seen looking at the door patiently, hopeful to see Sushant walking in. Mallika shared the small video in her Instagram stories and mentioned how the dog would peek through the door to see his late master. Check out this video:

After SSR’s death, his family took Fudge to their Patna residence. Sushant used to love spending his time with Fudge, who’s a black labrador. The actor had posted many videos and photos of himself playing with the dog. It is not yet clear where the dog was when SSR allegedly died by suicide.

Meanwhile, the CBI has taken over the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the FIR filed by the late actor’s father against Rhea Chakraborty and others of abetment to suicide, cheating, theft, and criminal conspiracy. A separate money laundering case has been registered with the Enforcement Directorate and the probe in both the cases is on.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai.