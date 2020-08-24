Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former assistant Vibhash opened up recently that the depression theory cooked by the Mumbai Police is false. In an interview with Times Now, Vibhash said till the time he was with Sushant he was very fit and would motivate his staff members to play. He would play with all his staff, study for hours, read books, etc. “As far as the talks about depression are concerned, I saw a very fit person in front of me. He would play for hours, study and even motivate us. He would be angry because of the wrong articles that were spread about him by the industry,” Vibhash stated. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Building Security Guard Says 'Haven't Seen Her For a Month'

Vibhash told the portal, "He was in anger. He would be upset over various articles written about him in the media. But I cannot accept the fact that he was in depression".

Vibhash also added that he did not know Sandip Ssingh is and what relation he has with Sushant Singh Rajput. Sandip Ssingh has been seen at SSR's funeral, residence on June 14 and his presence has raised several questions as neither the late actor's family knows him nor his close friends.

Sushant’s former manager Apporva also confirmed that Rajput may not have been in a state of depression. She knew him as a “positive person”. She said, “Family is not putting wrong allegations without any evidence as they are very simple people.”

Vibhash makes stunning allegations and hints at Bollywood mafias. He told the portal that a few people in the Bollywood industry had tried to create a wrong perception about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, the CBI team is investigating the SSR death case. On Monday, they visited Waterstone Resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months, and also continued the questioning of the actor’s friend and cook at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. Sushant’s accountant Rajat Mewati was also called at DRDO, Santacruz where CBI is probing the case.