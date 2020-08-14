Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Update: The latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is that the late actor’s former driver Dhiren shocking statements. News channel Times Now recently spoke to Dhiren, who alleged that Rhea Chakraborty sacked him. Not only this, but he also claimed the Jalebi actor used to party often at Sushant’s home even when he was unwell and asleep. Dhiren said that Rhea fired all old staff of the late actor and hired new people. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Posts Pic With Folded Hands on Two-Month Death Anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput

Dhiren told the channel that Sushant's elder sister Priyanka Singh had once gone to a party with Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, however, something happened between them and she left for Delhi. The former driver suspected that there could have been a fight between them. He said, "About the fight, I am not sure but people tell me that there was a fight and Rhea provoked Sushant".

Two weeks ago, Sushant's former bodyguard had made similar allegations against Rhea Chakraborty. He had claimed that Rhea used to party at Sushant's residence while was sleeping. He also said that Rhea had complete control over everything.

Sushant Singh Rajput never hosted lavish parties at his place. Instead, Rhea Chakraborty and her family would throw parties at his place. All the expenses were borne by Sushant. Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty would also call his friends over.

SSR’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide and siphoning money from his bank accounts. This made the Enforcement Directorate (ED) register a money laundering case against her and others accused in the FIR. The agency has questioned Rhea twice and her brother Showik Chakraborty thrice in the matter. While the investigation is still on, the ED has now found out that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput‘s bank accounts, however, the details of where that money was spent or who received the tranches are yet to be ascertained. The ED has also figured that Rs 2.78 crore was spent towards the payment of taxes that included goods and services tax.