Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday for the first time opened up after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She revealed her side of the story in an exclusive interview with India Today. She spoke about the allegations that have been made by many people against her. In the interview, Rhea called out at Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. She said when did Sushant speak to Ankita? Rhea told the channel, “How can she make such claims about me when she never spoke to Sushant for 4 years?” Rhea also alleged that Ankita Lokhande broke the walls and is using the same flat that Sushant paid for. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Relationship With His Father Wasn’t Good Since Childhood, Claims Rhea Chakraborty

Reacting to Rhea Chakraborty’s claims, Ankita Lokhande took to social media and shared a big note giving clarification on the same. She captioned the post, “Few Revelations on today.. Follows #ITWILLCONTINUETILLWEGETJUSTICE”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager Ankit Acharya: Rhea Chakraborty is Twisting, Manipulating The Narrative

The note starts with, “Certain clarifications: 1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist.” (sic.) Also Read - Pictures, Videos: Police Arrives at Rhea Chakraborty’s House After She Requests Protection in Instagram Post

In the second paragraph, Ankita wrote, “Neither in any platform I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Fact is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my poster posted on a friend’s insta post. Mukesh Chabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied. So I deny Rhea’s claim that I have said we spoke on the phone.” (sic.)

Read the full clarifications shared by Ankita Lokhande here:

Ankita Lokhande earlier shared details of her apartment’s registration and EMI deductions after an ANI report quoted an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer as saying that Sushant Singh Rajput paid EMIs for the flat.