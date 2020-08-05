Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report has revealed that she suffered injuries to her head and had multiple ‘unnatural’ injuries. Disha died around 2 am on June 9 but her post-mortem was conducted on June 11. The delay in conducting the post-mortem has raised many eyebrows as to why it took two days for the autopsy to be conducted. The post-mortem report was accessed by India Today and its report states, “Head injury, multiple injuries (unnatural)” under the section ‘provisional cause of death’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Disha Salian's Father Alleges 'Rape, Murder, Politician Connection' Stories Cooked By Media

The doctor who carried out the autopsy clearly mentions in the post-mortem report that the cause of the death was the injuries she sustained as she fell from the 14th floor of a high-rise building. However, there is no specific mention of any sexual assault as pointed by BJP MP Narayan Rane, but there is a mention of 'multiple injuries'. In cases of unnatural death cases in women, vaginal swabs are taken for examination. In this case too, vaginal swabs were taken for examination and was sent for chemical analysis.

As per the reports, there are strong suspicion about Disha's suicide. However, Mumbai Police has not ruled out the possibility of accidentally falling from the building and they are still investigating the case.

Meanwhile, Satish Salian, father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian has written a letter to Mumbai Police on Wednesday alleging harassment and atrocity by the media on his family. Disha was the manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha’s father in his letter has also alleged that news about his daughter’s involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are “all the stories cooked by these media” and requested the police to “take reasonable action” against the concerned journalists.