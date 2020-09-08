In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, his ex- psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda reveals that the actor was not bipolar. He busts Rhea Chakraborty’s claims and clears the air that his client was suffering from anxiety. A source told Republic TV, in Dr. Kersi Chavda’s statement to the Bihar police, he said that Sushant was not bipolar and was suffering from anxiety. The doctor had prescribed medicines to SSR for the same. Also Read - NCB Probes Drug Nexus in Bollywood: Rhea Chakraborty Names 25 Celebrities Related to Drug Cartel, Agency to Send Summons

There were reports that Rhea had said that Sushant had a mental illness. Rhea had made a complaint against SSR's sisters Priyanka and Mithu alleging that Sushant was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for various other mental health issues and that he would often abruptly stop his medications.

There is also a report that Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in the Supreme Court where she has not used the word 'bipolar' but when she filed a complaint against Sushant's sister on Tuesday, she mentioned 'bipolar'.

Rhea Chakraborty alleged in her complaint, “Rajput was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for various other mental health issues. However, Rajput was not disciplined in following the treatment and would often abruptly stop his medications. On June 8, 2020, Rajput showed me the messages he and his sister Priyanka had exchanged in which Priyanka sent him a list of medicines to take. I explained to Rajput that he has already been prescribed medicines by doctors who are treating him”.

Meanwhile, The NCB has summoned Rhea Chakraborty again for the third consecutive round of interrogation on September 8. The officials addressed the media after the interrogation on Monday and said that it would submit a detailed report of the findings to the court.