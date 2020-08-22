BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday tweeted to claim that no photographs are available of the dead body of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput from the crematorium. However, Nilotpal Mrinal, a family friend of Sushant, has denied the claim. “Of course we saw his dead body before performing the last rites, and photographs were also clicked. The photos are with his family,” Mrinal told IANS on Saturday. Also Read - I Need to Breathe: Sooraj Pancholi Feels Suffocated, Quits Instagram, Deletes All Pics Except One

Mrinal’s reaction comes after Swamy’s tweet from his verified account on Saturday afternoon, which reads: “Did parent and relatives have any time a glimpse of their dear SSR’s body before cremation? If answer is no then giving false address of crematorium makes sense. No photographs available!!” Also Read - Spread Only Love: Karan Johar is Back on Twitter, Wishes Everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi

Did parent and relatives have anytime a glimpse of of their dear SSR’s body before cremation? If answer is no then giving false address of crematorium makes sense. No photographs available!! Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death CBI investigation Day 2: CBI Team at Actor’s Bandra House, After Questioning Siddharth Pithani, Cook — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 22, 2020

Nilotpal Mrinal in conversation with Zee News raises some serious questions. He asked how come all the keys to a house worth Rs 4.5 lakh monthly rent went missing. He said, “if someone locks the door from outside and there is no key then it is very difficult to open the door. There are special dots in the key for this type of computerised lock. So, there is no other option than to break the door.”

Mrinal is a friend of Sushant’s cousin, BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Bablu, and he was present at the crematorium for the late actor’s last rites in Mumbai. Mrinal shouldered the mortal remains of the late actor while it was being carried from the ambulance towards the crematorium.

(With inputs from IANS, Zee News)