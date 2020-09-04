In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the statement of his psychiatrist Suzanne Walker was accessed by a news channel where she confirmed that the late actor had bipolar disorder and was suffering from depression. Dr. Suzanne had said that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder and that his condition had worsened in October 2019. Reacting on the same, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh made a statement that the family didn’t know about he had bipolar disorder or depression. He also told ANI that Sushant had no trouble till 2019. As soon as his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty came into his life, he used to be restless. Also Read - SSR Death-Drug Angle: Showik Chakraborty's Laptop Seized, NCB Takes Him For Questioning

Vikas Singh's statement reads as: "Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019. After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he used to be restless which the family perceived as anxiety & provided help but the family had no knowledge that he had bipolar disorder or depression".

Sushant's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of giving heavy medication to the late actor without the family's approval. She and her entire family are accused of abetting SSR's alleged suicide. The NCB has registered a case under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the residences of Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda in the wee hours on Friday. Later, the NCB team also detained Miranda. The Mumbai Police officials followed the NCB team to Rhea’s residence in Juhu. There are reports that say that no one was detained from the Chakraborty family.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Mont Blanc building in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that he was suffering from depression. Several other theories of homicide and abetment to suicide have emerged in the last three months.