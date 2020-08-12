Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has recently shared a statement consisting of 9 pages which is emotional and hard-hitting. SSR’s father and sisters have penned about their journey from the beginning till now. The family started the letter by writing a few lines by Firaq Jalalpuri which read as “तू इधर उधर की न बात कर ये बता कि क़ाफ़िला क्यूँ लुटा, मुझे रहज़नों से गिला नहीं तिरी रहबरी का सवाल है”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Murdered Using Stun Gun? Subramanian Swamy Demands NIA Probe to Know Truth

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has talked about the threats they have been receiving and has also alleged that the Dil Bechara actor has been murdered. In the letter, penned in Hindi, the family has written about four daughters and their youngest son, Sushant. It read as (translated), “The first daughter had magic, someone came and took her away to a foreign country. The second one played for the national cricket team while the third one did a study on the law. The fourth daughter did a diploma in fashion designing. The fifth one was Sushant, who was ‘mannat’ of his mother. Whole life the family did not take anything from anyone, neither harmed anyone. ” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Sends Legal Notice to Sanjay Raut, Asking to Apologize Publicly in 48 hours

The Rajput family hasn’t named anyone in a 9 page long statement. They have raised several questions asking for justice especially when expensive lawyers and officials are demeaning the seriousness of the case. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS What Happened With Sushant Singh Rajput During Their Europe Trip

Meanwhile, Sushant’s cousin brother Neeraj Kumar Singh aka Bablu has sent a legal notice to Sanjay Raut over his controversial remarks. As per the report in Times Now, Sushant’s cousin has asked Sanjay Raut to apologize publicly in 48 hours or he might face legal action.

In a write-up, Sanjay Raut questioned Sushant’s relationship with his family and even asked why he split from former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Raut wrote about a strained relationship of Sushant and his father. He said, “His father’s second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput’s former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle.”

However, sources close to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna deny that his father KK Singh had tied the knot again after his mother died in 2002.

On Wednesday morning, SSR’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of the late actor talking about his love for his sisters. The late actor talks about how he has learnt everything from driving to physics he knows from his sisters.

