Sushant Singh Rajput's family has released an official statement hours after Supreme Court's verdict allowing the CBI probe into the late actor's death case. Thanking millions of fans, media, well-wishers, family and friends, who vouched for the CBI probe and demanded justice, the reads, "Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy."

"We, Sushant's family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media, and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us. We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion. Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy. We love our country more than ever", the statement reads.

The apex court on August 19 gave a nod to CBI to conduct investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and even dismissed Rhea Chakraborty's plea of transferring the case to Mumbai. Justice Hrishikesh Roy even recognised the jurisdiction of Bihar police saying that it is competent to give consent for CBI inquiry and noted that the Bihar government has already given their nod to CBI for the probe and the central agency has begun their work.

Meanwhile, Rhea issued a statement claiming that she always wanted a CBI probe and the truth will remain the same whatever agency investigates the case. She said that it will be desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation’. She further confirmed that she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate.