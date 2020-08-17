Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father on Monday requested all the media channels to not disclose crucial information related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He believes the information can be incriminating against the culprits. Vikas Singh told news agency ANI, “I request all channels to not divulge crucial information which can be incriminating against the culprits in the #SushantSinghRajput case. And the CBI should go full throttle in this matter”. Also Read - Identity of Mystery Woman Who Entered Sushant Singh Rajput’s Building on June 14 Revealed

The lawyer has also raised suspicion on the post mortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that the report “does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail.” He said ANI, “The post mortem report that I have seen does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether Sushant was hung after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death. Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital will have to answer these questions. CBI enquiry is needed in this matter to know the truth”.

Vikas Singh has made some serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty that she did not allow Sushant to talk to his father. He said that if Rhea had not closed the communication line between the two then Sushant’s demise could have evaded as ultimately family is the biggest support system.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp chat with old friend Kushal Zaveri has come to notice. The Republic TV has made public his chat with Kushal who directed Pavitra Rishta and also lived with Sushant for some time. On June 1, he had written to him, “How are you bhai? I hope you are healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho. Sushant.” Kushal had replied to him the next day, “Glad to hear from you bhai. Healthwise all is well but the struggle is for everyone and I am no exception. Hope all is good with you bhai.”