Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh, keeps arguments in front of the Judge Roy. The advocate says that Mumbai Police is not nabbing the real culprits and no one saw the body hanging. He even said that they did not even wait for his sister who stays just 10 minutes away from his residence. He said, "I am from Patna and without my son I have no one to light my funeral pyre. This itself shows that Patna has jurisdiction… No one has seen my son hanging. When my daughter reached, Sushant was lying on the bed. This needs investigation. As soon as mourning is over, he registered the FIR in Patna."

"Lawyers saying that the Criminal Procedure Code is murdered but no one has read the Code. In the Asaram Bapu case, the girl was travelling from Rajasthan to UP. Then FIR was registered in Delhi which states that nothing happened in Delhi and thus being sent to UP.. that's zero FIR. ", he added.

He further said, “Father and sister of Sushant Singh Rajput were alienated. Father repeatedly wanted to talk to Sushant but Rhea did not reply. She had already distanced the sister. Look at the mark on his neck it’s a belt mark not a rope! If he was murdered it needs to be investigated.”

Meanwhile, Centre in its argument has stated that the Maharashtra government affidavit has ‘misleading’ statements. They even stated that Mumbai Police never began an investigation, rather they were doing an ‘inquest’, which is a judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts in relation to the death case. Centre further demands a free and fair probe into the case. It further asserted that the truth in SSR case must come out and the Maharashtra government has given out a foregone conclusion and called it a case of suicide.