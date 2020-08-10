Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death has emerged into a big case that now involves the politics of both the film industry and the country. On Monday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut made a statement about SSR’s father KK Singh in which he claimed that the late actor didn’t have a good relationship with his father. He said that the actor’s father got married twice that further strained his relationship with his son. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrives at ED Office to Record Statement (PICS)

Raut’s statement drew the ire on social media and people criticised him for targetting a grieving father’s relationship with his deceased son for political gains. Now, SSR’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh, who’s fighting the case in the Supreme Court also commented on the same. In his statement to news agency ANI, Singh said that the claims made by Raut are completely false and he’s upset to see that someone as prominent as the political leader talking like this. “I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena was knowing either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?” Singh said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Got Married Twice: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Claims Create Nationwide Fury

I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena was knowing either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father https://t.co/7vqIwo1S7x pic.twitter.com/QIi4ODGfwP — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Earlier today, SSR’s brother Neeraj Bablu talked to the media and demanded a public apology from Raut on his statement about the late actor’s father.

Meanwhile, SSR’s father is going to meet CBI to record his statement in the case against Rhea Chakraborty. Vikas Singh also commented on the same and said, “I can’t comment on that. CBI has to do its own job. I have no control over what it does. If CBI wants to examine the complainant, then, they are within their rights to do so.”