Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh while addressing the media on Monday slammed Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against the actor's sister Priyanka Singh. He said that the Mumbai Police has no jurisdiction in the matter, as per the Supreme Court order and this is just an attempt to draw the family into the case.

Singh said, "I've been given a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra Police station. It's effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter when SC said complaints with regard to death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be investigated by CBI. So this is clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter."

He also said that they might take action against Bandra Police for accepting the complaint. "If Bandra Police accepts the complaint, it'll be a violation of the order of Supreme Court and hence a contempt of the court. If Bandra Police proceeds with it, we will take the matter to Supreme Court under contempt of court", Singh said.

Elaborating about Rhea Chakraborty complaint, lawyer Satish Manshinde has shared an official statement, “Rhea Chakraborty has filed a Police Complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh , Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Others for offences of Forgery , NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020 for having sent a bogus Medical Prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person when he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing Schedule Drugs which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines.”