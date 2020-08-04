Advocate Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father, on Tuesday, welcomed the Bihar government’s decision to recommend an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case related to the death of the actor. Singh also termed the actions, investigation, and the behaviour of Maharashtra Police as unfortunate and irresponsible. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: After Bodyguard, Actor’s ex-Assistant Made 10 Explosive Revelations About Rhea Chakraborty

“We want justice in Sushant Singh Rajput case. We have discussed with the family of the victim, and we hope that truth shall come out. The CBI is a premier investigating agency,” Singh told ANI here. He also slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for isolating the Bihar cop, who was heading the investigation into the case related to the death of the actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Will NOT Handover Any Document to Bihar Cops as They Have 'No Jurisdiction'

“The Bihar investigators, who had come to investigate the matter in Mumbai, you are putting him into isolation, what kind of action is this?” Singh asked adding that he is here to get justice to the family of Sushant Singh Rajput. “I think, Maharashtra Police forcing the investigators, for quarantine and isolation, is quite unnatural and it is a process, to obstruct the process of administration of justice. Mumbai Police is buying time, as it wanted to destroy the evidence in the case,” he added. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Was Not Allowed to Attend The Funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor's Lawyer

Singh said that the Mumbai Police is behaving as if Rhea Chakraborty is the victim, and it appears that the police does not want to find out the truth. Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government is recommending a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Kumar also said that the treatment meted out to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Patna (Central), Vinay Tiwari, in Mumbai, where he was put under home quarantine by BMC personnel, was “not right.” An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput’s death case, on a complaint filed by KK Singh, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case.

However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on Monday said that they are taking legal opinion to examine whether Bihar Police can investigate Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to Mumbai Police, the statements of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the case, including the family of the actor, his domestic help and several industry persons.

(With inputs from ANI)