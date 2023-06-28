Home

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans Take Jibe at Kangana Ranaut After She Announces Film With Sandeep Singh – Check Reactions

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut after she announced her film collaboration with producer Sandeep Singh. - Check Reactions

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans Take Jibe at Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut recently announced her first collaboration with film producer Sandeep Singh. The latter has backed films like Rowdy Rathore, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund. The producer took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture which read, “Witness the cinematic grandeur as Kangana Ranaut and Sandeep Singh unite for a Magnum Opus. Stay tuned for the announcement.” He captioned his post as, “It’s a dream come true for any filmmaker to have a National Award winner and Padma Shri honoured actress on board like Kangana Ranaut. I had been eagerly waiting to work with her for over a decade. Finally, my vision is coming true with this film.”

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POST:

Sandeep and I have been friends for over thirteen years and wanting to do a film for a long time. Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be… pic.twitter.com/OpxLZK7u5e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 28, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT GETS SLAMMED BY SSR FANS FOR HER COLLABORATION WITH SANDEEP SINGH

Kangana shared the same picture and captioned her Instagram post as, “Sandeep and I have been friends for over thirteen years and wanting to do a film for a long time. Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon.” A netizen reacted to the same and commented, “kangana i am you big fan. i haven’t watched any movie of bollywood since ssr died and i wont be watching it in future too. i just watch your movies. if you involve this cheap sandeep singh in your project i will never watch even your movies then…. we hate the people who caused the death of ssr and sandeep in one of the suspects. please throw him out of your movie.” Another user wrote, “Since the death of SSR, Bollywood has been cursed. But, people stayed on your side because you chose their side. We saw this guy during interviews post his death. We don’t know what role he had in the case, but we don’t like him. And anybody standing by such people would be hated upon. Beware of that.”

CHECK TWITTER REACTIONS TO KANGANA RANAUT’S FILM ANNOUNCEMENT WITH SANDEEP SINGH:

Omg ! This is really shocking , being a fan and the way you captured limelight about #SSR death accusing many from Bollywood…..etc Sandeep was in news too , he must have shared many things with you regarding Sushant Singh . Why did you at all be so vocal about #SSR death… — Amrita Upadhaya Mishra (@amritam9) June 28, 2023

Not expecting from you — Nandita (@saxenanandita) June 28, 2023

Sushant Singh case is not over yet… — JH (@jagdish_2204) June 28, 2023

For the unversed, Sandeep claimed to be late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend. He was seen at the actor’s funeral and even accompanied Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh and later Ankita Lokhande. His Dubai travel was linked to SSR’s death case by BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy during the probe in 2020. The senior politician had tweeted, “Suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why?”

CHECK OUT DR SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY’S TWEET:

Suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020

Sandeep had recently announced Saharashri based on the life of Indian businessman Subrata Roy. Kangana is currently geared up for her directorial Emergency releasing on November 24, 2023, where she plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

