Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Raees, who used to manger late actor’s Lonavala farmhouse, told India Today that Sushant and his core team including Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan frequently partied at the place. As per India Today report, a local boatman told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in his statement that the scenic location was the party destination for SSR. He also shared that the late actor would visit the place with his core team such as Sara, Rhea, Shraddha Kapoor and drug-peddling suspect Zaid Vilatra. The boatman allegedly said that ‘Ganja’ and ‘liquor’ were common in their parties. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Doctors to Confirm CBI Next Week The Actor Died by Suicide or Murder

Raees, Sushant’s manager stated that smoking papers were also ordered, however, he had no idea what they were used for. He also revealed that Rhea Chakraborty celebrated her birthday last year at the farmhouse with family and SSR. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty Formed a WhatsApp Group For Drug Chats With Staff

In a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, official sources said here on Monday. Though NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra confirmed the names, he denied media speculation of the agency having prepared a so-called ‘hit-list’ of over two dozen Bollywood personalities in connection with the probe. Also Read - #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife: Men In Kolkata Are Now Using This Viral Hashtag To Harass Ex-Girlfriends

Over a dozen persons have been arrested by the NCB so far, including Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and several drug peddlers, narco-dealers and suppliers.

While Rhea, Showik and others have been sent to judicial custody, some of the drug peddlers have been remanded to NCB custody.