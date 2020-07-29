Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty at Patna police station under various sections including abetment of suicide, threatening, exploitation on financial terms, and more. He has filed a 6-page long complaint mentioning that the late actor had no mental stress before 2019 and it should be investigated what were the causes if he faced mental stress. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Seeks Justice, Writes ‘If Truth Doesn’t Matter, Nothing Ever Will’ on Social Media

The complaint filed by Sushant's father alleged that Rhea exploited Sushant financially. She used his credit and debit cards for squandering money and compelled him to take the drastic step. Around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the actor's bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him. Moreover, all her expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe.

According to the FIR filed, Rhea changed Sushant's mobile number so that his family couldn't contact him. He was afraid of being taken to an asylum. According to a report by Zee News, Rhea apparently had multiple fights with the MS Dhoni star's sister who was based in Mumbai.

According to the media reports, Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s trusted bodyguard just before the announcement of lockdown on March 22, 2020.

Sushant’s father has expressed he is unable to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues and hence filed the case in Patna.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer visited her on Tuesday evening after Sushant’s father filed the case against the Jalebi actor.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Rhea had earlier demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant’s suicide case.

Rhea had said that she was the actor’s girlfriend and requested a CBI inquiry to “understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.” According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.