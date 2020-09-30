Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today in Patna. During the meeting, Singh apprised the Chief Minister about the latest developments in the ongoing CBI probe. Earlier, on the recommendations of the Bihar state government, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: 25 NCB Officials Test Positive, Under Home Quarantine

According to the sources, Sushant's father told CM Nitish Kumar that last year when the actor visited Patna, he had expressed the desire to meet the CM but couldn't meet. After learning about the same, CM expressed his regret for not meeting the late actor. During the conversation with KK Singh, the CM said that 'Bihar has lost an icon'.

Sources also reveal that Sushant's father visited Patna after a long time as he was not keeping well in Delhi where he stayed with his daughter. During the meet, KK Singh expressed his gratitude to Nitish Kumar for his support as the CBI probe started after the Bihar government intervened in Sushant's death which was earlier being handled by the Mumbai Police. As per the sources, the meeting lasted for an hour.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department has submitted its report with the CBI in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and has questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said. An AIIMS source said that the Forensic Board chaired by Dr Sudhir Gupta has submitted its conclusive report with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the doctors have ruled out the angle of organic poisoning as a cause of his death. The CBI officials remained tightlipped on the submission of the report to the agency.