Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case is the late actor's father KK Singh's WhatsApp Message to SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his business manager Shruti Modi. Media channel AajTak has shared a screenshot of Singh's WhatsApp chat that was sent on November 29, 2019, at 12:34 pm.

The WhatsApp Message reads as, "Jab tum jan gaee ki ain Sushant ka papa hun to bat kyon nahin ki. Akhir bat kya hai. Friend ban kar uska dekhbhal our uska elaj karba rahi ho to mea bhi farj banta hai ki Sushant ke bare men sari jankari mujhe bhi rahe. Esliye call kar mujhe bhi sari jankari do"

Sushant's father has also sent a WhatsApp message to Shruti Modi on November 2019 at 12:16 pm. The message reads as, "Mein janta hun ki Sushant ka sara karj our use bhi tum dekhti ho. Wah abhi kis stithi men hai, eska liye bat karna chah rahe hai. Kal Sushant se bat huee thi to usne kah raha tha ki main bahut pareshan hun. Ab tum socho ki ye pita ko kitni chinta hogi uske liye. Esliye tumse baat karna chah raha tha. Ab tum bat nahi kar rahi ho to main Mumbai jana Chahta hu. Fli ka ticket bhej do."

A few days ago, Rhea Chakraborty had shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation she had with her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The messages showed Sushant expressing concerns about his sister Priyanka’s behavior with Rhea.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence, and the Rajput family has accused Rhea and her family of abetting it and filed a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case from Mumbai Police and will be investigating the matter. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has grilled Rhea Chakraborty, his father, brother, and business manager Shruti Modi over an FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh.