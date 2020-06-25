Sushant Singh Rajput’s last and final film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra is all set to release online. Streaming Partner Disney +Hotstar will premier Dil Bechara on 24 July 2020 for all subscribers and non-subscribers as a tribute to Sushant and his love for Cinema. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: Actor's CA Questioned After Final Postmortem Report Rules Out Foul Play

On Thursday, the film's lead actor Sanjana Sanghi shared the news on social media along with a poster of the film. Sushant Singh Rajput's film was ready for release before the lockdown hit India. She wrote, "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput 's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news on social media. Sharing the film's poster of Dil Bechara, he wrote: "IT'S OFFICIAL… #DilBechara – starring #SushantSinghRajput – will have a digital release… Will premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar on 24 July 2020… Costars #SanjanaSanghi and #SaifAliKhan in a special role… Directed by Mukesh Chhabra. IMPORTANT: The movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers."

Take a look at the poster:

Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his debut as a director with the movie, never imagined that he would be releasing the film without Sushant Singh Rajput. He told news agency PTI: “Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it.”

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green’s book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the main roles.

Sushant was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was suffering from depression and was also undergoing treatment.

Sushant Singh Rajput will be missed!