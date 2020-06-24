The post-mortem report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was awaited as his family and fans claimed it was a murder. Now, the final reports have been submitted to the Mumbai Police. The cause of Sushant’s death has been mentioned as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. A team of five doctors has analysed the report and signed the document. The provisional postmortem report was signed by three doctors. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Gets Positive Response on #JusticeForSushantForum, Says ‘Don't Let Your anger Die Down’

Sushant Singh's viscera report is awaited as it has been preserved and sent for chemical analysis. The Mumbai Police has written to the Maharashtra forensics department, requesting to expedite the process on a priority basis. The final post-mortem report says there were no struggle marks or external injuries on the actor's body. His nails were also clean and the death happened due to suicide and no other foul play.

According to the Mumbai police, a total of 23 people have given their statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The actor's Chartered Accountant, Sanjay Sridhar, is the 23rd person who will be questioned on Wednesday.

According to India Today, the statements of father and three sisters; Siddharth Pithani, his friend and creative content manager; Keshav, the cook; Mohd Shaikh, the keysmith; Shakeel Hussain, the brother of keysmith; Uday Singh Gauri, business manager; Radhika Nihalani, PR manager; Kushal Zaveri, the director of Sushant’s first serial who later became his manager; Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra have been recorded.

Mumbai Police also clarified that the CCTV cameras of Sushant’s building were working and his black Labrador Fudge is alive. At the time of the incident, he was in another room.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was suffering from depression and was also undergoing treatment.

RIP, Sushant Singh Rajput!