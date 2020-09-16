Sushant Singh Rajput death case is getting murkier with each passing day. Three central agencies, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing the case. Along with the Sushant death case, CBI is also probing his former manager Disha Salian’s death case who died on June 8 after falling from a high-rise building and are trying to find the link between both the deaths. Also Read - Urmila Matondkar Takes Jibe at Kangana Ranaut Over Drug Nexus Probe, Says 'Does She Know Himachal is The Origin of Drugs'

Now, in a recent development, Republic TV has accessed Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani’s statement to CBI where he revealed that Sushant was fearing his life after learning about Disha’s death. According to a source, Pithani told CBI, “After hearing Disha Salian’s death, he fainted. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, ‘I will be killed’. Siddharth went on to claim that ‘Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Money-Laundering Case: ED To Take 'Decisive Action' Against Rhea Chakraborty And Family

Republic TV has also reported that Siddharth Pitani’s statement has helped CBI to find the link between Disha and Sushant’s death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SHRC Likely To Announce Order Today Over Rhea Chakraborty's Mortuary Visit

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, his brother along with other accused are behind bars in drug syndication case. Earlier today, Republic TV also reported that Enforcement Directorate, who is probing the money-laundering angle will be taking a ‘decisive action’ against Rhea and her family.

Times Now report also states that Sushant did not respond to any messages, phone calls post 2:22 pm on the day of his demise and this is the latest as per CBI investigation.

Meanwhile, CBI is seeking legal opinion on a new FIR filed by the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty against his two sisters and a Delhi doctor. The FIR was registered by Rhea at the Bandra police station here against Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh as well as Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital doctor Tarun Kumar for allegedly issuing a bogus prescription for Sushant to help him with his anxiety issues.

The CBI SIT has already questioned a number of accused including Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house staff Dipesh Swant, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne and several others in the case.