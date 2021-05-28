Mumbai: It will be a year to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June. Every month it gets murkier as there is no final verdict of the SSR death case. Three central agencies, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are still probing the case. You must have heard Siddharth Pithani’s name in the case. He was laste Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flatmate, who has been grilled multiple times by the police, CBI, ED and now by NCB. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Decides To Cherish His Sweet Memories On First Death Anniversary, Announces Solitary Retreat

Siddharth Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad by the NCB in drugs case. Sameer Wankhede, who is in charge of Mumbai Zonal Unit, NCB, confirmed to news portal ETimes, "Siddhath Pithani has been arrested and he will be shortly produced in court."

This development has come in weeks before Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, June 14.

Several people who were involved with Sushant Singh were arrested by the NCB in the drugs case including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Both of them are out on bail.

Siddarth Pithani had earlier given his statement to the CBI that Sushant Singh Rajput was fearing his life after learning about ex-manager Disha Salian’s death. According to a source, Pithani told CBI, “After hearing Disha Salian’s death, he fainted. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, ‘I will be killed’. Siddharth went on to claim that ‘Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced’.