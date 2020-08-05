Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: It has been nearly 2 months to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the case has not been solved. There are several speculations whether it was a murder or suicide. The death case of Sushant Singh Rajput is under investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police. The late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani who has been speaking in interviews revealing the late actor’s life and about people surrounded by him recently revealed details about Rhea Chakraborty’s expenditure from Sushant Singh Rajput’s money. Also Read - Do Not Drag My Name: Dino Morea Denies Hosting Sushant Singh Rajput at House Party on June 13, a Day Before Actor’s Death

In the latest interview with TimesNow, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth revealed that the late actor talked about the expenditure that Rhea was incurring. SSR confronted Rhea about the expenses but the detailed conversation is not available as they discussed in private. However, Siddharth Pithani said that after confronting Rhea, Sushant told him not to worry about any expenses as Rhea stays in the house and takes care of everything at home. Pithani told the news channel, “Sushant told me that I don’t have to worry about the expenses & Rhea was taking care of everything.” Also Read - SSR Death Case: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Aditya Thackeray’s ‘Dirty Politics’ Statement, Says ‘Everyone Knows How Your Father Became The CM’

In January, Sushant himself had told Pithani in January that he wanted to cut down on his expenses. Later, Siddharth continued that Sushant’s staff told him that Rhea keeps ordering things at home on Sushant’s cards and therefore he was worried about the expenses. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CCTV Owner Reveals Cameras Were Functional, Recorded Everything on The Day of Actor's Demise

A few days ago, Siddharth Pithani shared a series of WhatsApp messages sent by Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh to the late actor. He had tried to send messages to Sushant directly but it didn’t reach him so, therefore, his family sent a message to Sushant via his flatmate Siddharth Pithani. The messages suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law OP Singh was not very pleased with the actor’s company.