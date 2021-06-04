Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday in connection with the drug case linked to the actor’s death. “Siddharth Pithani, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, in connection with drug case,” informed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai. On May 26, the NCB Mumbai unit arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and brought him to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a local court there. Pithani was booked under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Takes A Break From Social Media, Fan Questions 'Why Just Before Sushant's Death Anniversary?'

Following his arrest, a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Mumbai on Friday remanded Pithani to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till June 1. Interestingly, Siddharth Pithani’s post on social media helped NCB track his right location and he was nabbed from Hyderabad. A report in Mid-Day mentioned that Pithani had been avoiding the NCB inquiry since August 6, 2020, after which he was sent summoned thrice from the agency but he ignored all the summons. It was an Instagram post that he had made in April that helped the agency track his location. Pithani had posted a picture of himself posing in a gym in Hyderabad. The NCB team which was doing a digital investigation to search for his location immediately went to the gym that was tagged in his picture on Instagram and found out his address. Also Read - NCB Summons Sushant Singh Rajput's Bodyguard in Drug Case

Earlier on Thursday, the NCB summoned Sushant’s bodyguard for the second day in a row, in the drug case linked to the late actor’s death. Apart from that NCB also arrested a drug peddler named Harish Khan in the drugs case linked to the actor’s death. The NCB had also probed Sushant’s former domestic helps– Neeraj and Keshav, on Sunday. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Biopic: Delhi HC Reserves Order on Late Actor's Father's Plea Seeking Ban Against Movies on Him

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor’s death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year.