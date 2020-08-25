Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani who has been called multiple times to give statements to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has narrated a chain of events leading up to SSR’s death on June 14, 2020, Sunday. The news channel ABP News has got the entire statement of Pithani. He has recalled all the events that happened in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Pithani was one of the close people whom Sushant lived with. He was also the one who saw Sushant’s dead body. While giving a statement to CBI, Siddharth recalled all the finances of Sushant Singh Rajput and he discussed the relationship of Rhea and SSR. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sandip Ssingh Call Record Accessed, Reveals He Called Ambulance Driver on June 16

Siddharth revealed that before his death, Sushant’s behavior had drastically changed. Sushant had moved out from his old apartment into the new one as he felt some paranormal activities there. SSR’s girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty also claimed that they too have felt such things and it was horrifying. Siddharth Pithani said that from June to September 2019, Sushant began spending more time with Rhea, and wasn’t as focussed on his work. He wanted to quit acting and told the same to Siddharth. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Shares Proof of Rhea Chakraborty's Involvement With Drugs to CBI

Siddharth had to move to Ahmedabad as his family stays there and started a new job. But Sushant called him back in January. SSR told him he wanted to quit acting. “When I reached Sushant’s bedroom, Sushant started hugging me and crying. While crying, he told me that he is going to sell everything in the house and stay at his Pavna farm.” Also Read - Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Beautiful Tribute to Beautiful Brother Sushant Singh Rajput - Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput knew that Rhea Chakraborty was spending his money and all her shopping was done from the late actor’s credit card. So he wanted to keep a track of his expenses. The house manager of Sushant Samuel even confirmed the same thing. Pithani said, “A few days later Rhea returned to Sushant’s house. At this time Rhea told me that from now on, I and she and Dipesh will take care of Sushant together”.

In January, Sushant took a trip to Chandigarh where his sister Neetu lives. He was accompanied by his bodyguard, sister Mitu and Pithani. During the trip, Sushant had a health issue, which was taken care of after Pithani as he gave him some prescripted medicines. After coming back to Mumbai, Sushant was a better person as he felt good. Rhea joined him back, they stayed together and he was offered 2 films.

Sushant told Siddharth to stop medicines as he is feeling better. “Then I advised them not to stop the medicine suddenly. Sushant’s health started deteriorating again in the last week of April,” Pithani said. Sushant started isolating himself and stopped talking to his staff members. “His health deteriorated further in the first week of June.”

Siddharth Pithani recalled the day of June 8 and told the officials that Rhea had abruptly packed her bags and left. She asked him to take care of Sushant. On the same day SSR’s sister, Mitu arrived and stayed there till June 12. Siddharth revealed that the late actor was not happy, he didn’t eat much. This was also that point of time when the news of his ex-manager Disha Salian’s death emerged, which greatly troubled Sushant. He asked Siddharth Pithani to keep him updated with the case as his name was also there. Sushant had asked Siddharth to sleep with him in the same room.

On June 14, the day Sushant passed away, Siddharth recalled, “I came to the hall and started working on the system. Around 10.30 am, Keshav told me that Sushant sir was not opening the door. I told this thing to Dipesh. We both knocked on the door but Sushant did not open the door. That’s when I got a call from Mitu Didi. She said that she called Sushant and the phone rang but he was not picking up the phone. We also told them that we are also trying, but he is not opening the door.” Siddharth then called a locksmith, who broke the lock. The locksmith was given Rs 2000 and asked to leave.

As soon as he entered the room he saw Sushant’s body. He spoke to his sisters and called the Mumbai Police.