Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi recorded her statement with the Enforcement Directorate during the third round of questioning on Tuesday. She made some startling revelations during the interrogation with ED and said that Rhea Chakraborty had been taking all decisions for Sushant ever since she came into his life. Shruti has also mentioned instances of the decision that Rhea took for Sushant. Moreover, Shruti told ED that Rhea was also taking decisions and calls about the late actor’s project and finances. Shruti began working with Sushant when Sushant met Rhea and began dating. However, after February 2020, Shruti was not in touch with Sushant. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Seizes Rhea Chakraborty And Family's Mobile Phones

The ED, meanwhile, is interrogating Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh, who has reached the ED office to record her statement. The central agency has also seized Rhea, her brother Showik and her father Indrajit’s mobile phone to download data. If any important data has been deleted from their respective mobile phones in the past one year, ED will try to retrieve it. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Late Actor's Sister Meetu Singh Reaches ED To Record Her Statement

The agency will also look into the change in the IP address and domain name seven days prior to the actor’s death and on August 7, 2020. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi Reach ED Office For Interrogation in Money Laundering Probe

Shruti Modi has appeared before ED on August 7 and August 10. She was even asked to submit documents in connection with money laundering case against Rhea and her family.

Meanwhile, CBI officials have said that Mumbai Police have not submitted any documents in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. They said that no report has been given to CBI By Maharashtra Government and no post-mortem report has been submitted by them.

Currently, Supreme Court hearing is underway where Justice Roy is expected to give his verdict on the transfer of FIR to Mumbai from Patna. As per the reports, Maharashtra government will be opposing the CBI probe into the case.