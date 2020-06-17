As Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death stirred a debate over social media, his close friend and ex-manager Rohini Iyer on Wednesday penned down an emotional note urging people to celebrate his life and talent instead of giving opinions on the late actor. Also Read - After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Ayesha Takia Speaks on Being Victim of Workplace Bullying

Iyer complimented the note with throwback pictures of herself with the departed actor. "If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make. Celebrate his work. He put his heart and soul into his craft, he was bothered more about research than makeup" she wrote.

"He was about quality, not vanity. He was a bright star. That's why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance. He thrived for excellence, mediocrity affected him. He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big-ticket films that he didn't believe in," she added.

Iyer further went on to talk very highly of Rajput and stated how he would turn down big opportunities if it doesn’t excite him.

“He didn’t take calls of the high and mighty if he didn’t want to. He didn’t care about money, I’ve seen him return paychecks worth crores. If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing, he would,” the ex-manager said.

“He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way. Cos frankly my dear he didn’t give a damn. He was my best friend, my special son. He was my Mozart,” she added.

In a separate post, Iyer also described how Rajput was interested in the meaningful aspects of life beyond being in the 100 crore club of the cinema.

“He hated fake friends, phone calls, and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies. He didn’t need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter. He made his own place in the sun,” she wrote.

“He never failed. He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries. He just didn’t care about the 100 crore club. He didn’t want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race. He didn’t care about awards,” she added.

Rohini is then seen stating all the accomplishments that the late actor had in his life and how he used to indulge in scientific studies.

“His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics. He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche, he studied astronomy and stoicism, he wrote poetry, played the guitar, wrote with his left and right hand,” wrote Rohini.

“He cared about saving the planet, the world, about going to Mars, he invested in charities, in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension,” she added.

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police.

The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences.

