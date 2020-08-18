Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Development: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend and choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar who made shocking revelations and claimed that there were 5-6 people present at Sushant’s residence on June 13 – a day before his died by suicide, revealed that he was threatened after his interview was on TV. Now, in another interview with the same news channel Republic TV, Ganesh Hiwarkar claimed that a 7-8 people came to his home with iron rods to threaten him and he got no help from Police. During a panel discussion with the channel, Ganesh revealed that around 7-8 people came to his home after he gave his testimony in Sushant’s case to the channel. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Makes Shocking Allegation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family, Says ‘Sister Priyanka Got Drunk And Groped Me Which Strained Our Relationship’

Ganesh Hiwarkar said he then dialed up 100 to get help from police ASAP, however, he did not get any. The first call, police hung up, while the second time, they asked him to file an FIR, claimed Ganesh Hiwarkar. "7-8 people came in front of my door with iron rods, I called the police – they cut my call at first, I called them again and they said 'file an FIR at the police station", he said as tweeted by Republic

Watch the video here:

#CBIForSSR | 7-8 people came in front of my door with iron rods, I called the police – they cut my call at first, I called them again and they said ‘file an FIR at the police station’: Ganesh Hiwarkar- Choreographer & Friend of Sushant pic.twitter.com/lKelXGX97e — Republic (@republic) August 17, 2020



Ganesh Hiwarkar also stated that Sushant knew the truth about Disha Salian’s death and even wanted to hold a press conference. He earlier said to the news channel, “I spoke to Sushant in September 2019. He was positive and was planning ahead. There were 5-6 people who were at Sushant’s house on 13th June — somebody who is working with Sushant’s friend told me.”

He revealed that the source is someone who is working with Sandip Ssingh. He went on to say, “The death is connected with Disha Salian. Sushant wanted to hold a press conference. He wasn’t scared. He always used to go out of his way to help his friends.”

He further alleged that there are two types of people who are spreading the depression theory, those who never met him and those who were jealous of his success. He said during the debate, “Two types of people who are spreading the depression theory — those who never met him and those who were jealous of his success. Sushant knew about Disha. He told Sandip Ssingh about it and they just came behind him. Obviously there is a big name behind this that is why they are yet not in jail.”

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father, Vikas Singh on Monday requested all the media channels to not disclose crucial information related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He believes the information can be incriminating against the culprits. Vikas Singh told news agency ANI, “I request all channels to not divulge crucial information which can be incriminating against the culprits in the #SushantSinghRajput case. And the CBI should go full throttle in this matter”.