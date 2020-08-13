Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Krissann Barretto who rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan raises questions as to why is Rhea Chakraborty having a problem with a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She remembered Sushant and shared insights into their friendship like how often they used to party. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Krissann Barretto spoke about SSR, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, CBI inquiry and Siddharth Pithani. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Travel History From Aug’ 19-Feb’ 20: Actor Traveled to Europe, 6 Other Foreign Locations

Krissann revealed that she used to party often with Sushant. However, after April 2019, they didn’t meet and things changed after that. She told the portal, “Sushant and I had a lot of common friends and we would party a lot. He would always ask how are we doing and never really asked what do you do. He cared about people and not care about who you are and what you do. Everyone was good for him because he was good”. Also Read - Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing of PIL Filed For CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case to August 21

When Krissann was asked about the CBI Inquiry she said she has full faith in the CBI now. “I have full faith in the CBI. I have blind faith in them. I am just glad that the family will finally get the justice and closure that they deserve. It is weird that Rhea Chakraborty filed against CBI inquiry. As his girlfriend, shouldn’t she be happy about it?” she said. Also Read - What Happened in Europe With Sushant Singh Rajput? Now His Cook Says Everything Changed After His Trip With Rhea Chakraborty

Krissann Barretto remembered the last time she met Sushant Singh Rajput. “I don’t know, there was just a complete disconnect. After the last time I met him, we never spoke even once. He stopped replying to calls, changed his number and then address. We did not know if we are supposed to probe into his life because who would ever imagine this will be going on?” she expressed.

She further continued saying about Rhea and Sushant’s relationship, “Then we found out that he is doing a movie with his girlfriend, so he must be really happy, so we just let him be. Now, we think we shouldn’t have. We should have troubled him a bit.”

When the portal asked Barretto about the torn pages from SSR’s diary. She said, “It is normal to tear off pages when you don’t like something. But I did watch Siddharth Pithani’s interview and I saw how weirded out he was. In one interview, he even tried to get away and I was like why? ‘You are his friend, speak!”