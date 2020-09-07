In the latest big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a key witness in the case and a friend of Sushant anonymously spoke to Times Now and made some shocking revelations against Rhea Chakraborty and the drug conspiracy surrounding the late actor’s death. As per the channel, Sushant’s friend stated that Rhea’s inner circle gave heavy drugs to Sushant and that the actor was forced to take heavy doses. He also claimed that Rhea controlled Sushant’s life, from finances to career. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Files Police Complaint Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka- Read Full Statement

On the other hand, Rhea, who is currently being interrogated by the NCB, has admitted to her drug links and has also named several A-list celebrities of Bollywood in the drug nexus case. She has confirmed meeting drug peddler Basit Parihar on several occasions and also said that he often used to visit her house.

During Sunday's interrogation, she confessed that she procured drugs for Sushant through her brother Showik Chakraborty. She also admitted that she cannot question the evidence they have against her and confesses to being a part of the drugs business and peddling the same. All the developments are being done under the second FIR 16/2020.

Rhea Chakraborty revealed that whenever she used to call house help Dipesh Sawant and asked for drugs, it was not for her but for Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends. She also reiterated her claim that she has never consumed drugs. As per the republic TV report, she said at best she had smoke cigarettes. She reportedly also said that she used to drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes. However, her statement on drugs is still not conclusive. As per the Republic TV report, top NCB sources have said that the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty will most likely be arrested within 48 hours.

On the other hand, SIT will be probing the case filed in Delhi regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The NCB information has been marked to SIT and considering the magnitude of the case, two FIRs were filed, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi.