There were reports that suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Siddharth Pithani has recently written to Mumbai Police alleging that he received phone calls from Sushant’s family members and anonymous numbers, pressuring him to give a statement against SSR’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. However, in an interview with India TV, Siddharth clarified that he ‘was not pressurised’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Bank Account Details Out: Money Spent on Rhea Chakraborty And Her Brother

Siddharth Pithani mentioned that he received phone calls from Sushant’s family members and anonymous numbers, asking him to give a statement against SSR’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on the transaction of Rs 15 crores. In an email to Mumbai Police on 28th July he claimed to have received at least three phone calls from the late actor’s family where according to Siddharth, they asked him to give a statement against Chakraborty about her expenses when she was with Rajput at his home. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Subramanian Swamy Explains Why Mumbai Police Didn't File FIR

Siddharth alleged that family members of Sushant Singh Rajput, including his sister Meetu Singh and relative OP Singh, called him July 22 on a conference call where another unknown number had also joined and again on July 27, a similar call was received by him asking him to give statement against Rhea. However, he refused that he won’t give any statements to a random person and will speak to Mumbai Police. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: ED Files Money Laundering Case Over Transactions of Rs 15 Crore; 'Police Will Reach to Conclusion Soon', Claims Maharashtra Minister

“I received conference phone calls from the family members of Sushant Singh (Rajput). Mr OP Singh and Meetu Singh and an unknown number on July 22 and they asked me questions regarding Rhea Chakraborty and her expenses during her stay at Mount Blanc with Sushant,” the e-mail read.

Currently, Bihar Police and Mumbai Police are investigating Sushant’s death case.