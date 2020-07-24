Dil Bechara Day: Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release today, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty gave a shout out and pen an emotional note on Instagram for SSR. She will celebrate his life today and mentioned in her post that he will be watching the film with all of us. Fondly remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, the hero of her life, she wrote, “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you You are here with me , I know you are ….I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life ..I know you will be watching this with us.” Also Read - Dil Bechara Day: Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Urge to Break Film Record, Say ‘Not to Share Any Clips on Social Media’

Just a few hours are left for Dil Bechara to release on Disney+Hotstar at 7:30 pm. Rhea had also shared a picture of Sushant from the title track of his last film Dil Bechara. They both dated for a while and were all set to marry this year-end. Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Also Read - Dil Bechara Day: Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Heart-Wrenching Note For Late Actor

Take a look at the post shared by Rhea:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah for CBI Inquiry

Rhea Chakraborty came forward on social media platform asking for a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. After one month of the Raabta actor’s death, Rhea had shared an emotional tribute to Sushant and requested Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah with folded hands to look into the matter and initiate a CBI inquiry. She wrote, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate” (sic).

Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi. It is a remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars.

Many Bollywood celebrities have shared Dil Bechara‘s release time to show support for Sushant’s last film.