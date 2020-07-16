Ever since the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, his family, fans and celebrities from Bollywood have been demanding CBI investigation to look further into the matter of his suicide as they think Sushant was not that type of man who could kill himself. The Dil Bechara actor’s death case ignited the debate of mental peace, nepotism and favoritism and most of them took out their rage on Industry’s famous producers and directors and exposed them. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Gets Rape And Murder Threats From Woman on Instagram, Replies ‘Enough is Enough’

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and celebs like Shekhar Suman have been continuously fighting for his justice by demanding a CBI inquiry and trend hashtags such as #WhyDelayInCBIForSSR, #PMModiCBIForSSR, #CBIMustForSushant, #CBIForSonOfBihar have been trending almost every other day on Twitter.

Now, owing to this matter, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty came forward for the first time to social media platform asking for a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. After one month of the Raabta actor's death, Rhea shared an emotional tribute to Sushant and now she shared a post on Twitter and Instagram to the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah. She requested with folded hands to the Home Minister to look into the matter and initiate a CBI inquiry. She wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate" (sic).

Have a look at Rhea’s post for Amit Shah:

Also, look at Rhea’s tweets:



On July 15, Amit Shah gave us a ray of hope when he had sent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav’s letter demanding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise to the concerned department. Yadav addressed the letter to Shah, and in turn received a confirmation that the letter which he sent on June 16 has been taken forward to the concerned department.