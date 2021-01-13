On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 7-month death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday, took to the internet to share an emotional hand-written letter of SSR that has brought tears in fans’ eyes. The note read, “I think I spent 30 years of my life, trying to become something, I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis and school and grades and everything I kind of viewed in that perspective. I’m not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things. I realised I had the game wrong because the game was to find out what I already was.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares Heartfelt Note Remembering Her Brother, Says 'Forever Sushant'

Shweta captioned the post, “Written by Bhai…the thought so profound ❤️ #ForeverSushant.” Soon, fans of Sushan poured in love in the comment section of the post. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Friend Rishikesh Pawar Absconding After Skipping NCB Summons



A few days ago, Shweta had shared an emotional post remembering her little brother. She demanded justice and shared a quote about life and death which reads, “We get a life or not, is all about destiny. When and where we die, is all the time, but the ones who are remembered even after death, then it is all about their karma.”

Sushant will always live in our hearts. #ForeverSushant pic.twitter.com/jyLoksVUwr — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 11, 2021



Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. This Jan’ 14 will mark seven months of his demise. The case is being investigated by the CBI and NCB.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court reserved its order in the application filed by Sushant’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu to quash an FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty.

Watch this space for the latest updates!