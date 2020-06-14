Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. He committed suicide on June 14, 2020, Sunday in Mumbai. The 34-year-old was found hanging himself at his Bandra house. Reports state that he was taking treatment for depression. He was not a frequent user of social media and therefore his last tweet was on December 27, 2019. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away; Sports Fraternity Reacts | SEE POSTS

On June 3, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput shared an emotional Instagram post remembering his late mother. He penned a note with a black and white collage. He wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two… #माँ ❤️".

Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in Bollywood with Kai Po Che! and was last seen in Chhichhore. His other body of work includes films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Raabta among others. He was seen in the Netflix film Drive where he shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi.

May his soul rest in peace!