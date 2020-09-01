A WhatsApp conversation between actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Priyanka Singh, dated June 8, the day Rhea Chakraborty left the house is doing rounds on the internet. The chat shows Priyanka not only recommended anxiety medicines to Sushant but also sourced a doctor’s prescription for him without actual consultation with the doctor. Now, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has given a clarification on the same. He told Indian Express that: “Does not contradict our story in any manner. The family did not know he was having any psychiatric problems. Yes, he had informed the family about anxiety and his sister was doing some self-medication. Since there was a lockdown, she got a prescription from Delhi”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Parents Reach DRDO Guesthouse For CBI Interrogation

Read the full chat here:

Priyanka: First take (name of the medicine) for a week then start (name of the medicine) 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. Keep (name of the medicine) handy whenever there is anxiety attack. Also Read - Samuel Haokip Shares Cryptic Post of Sushant Singh Rajput With Smiling Faces, Says 'Opposite of Love is Not Hate'

Sushant: ok Sonudi. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty is Planning to Take Legal Action Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family

Sushant: No one will give without prescription

Priyanka: Let me see if I manage

Priyanka: Babu call me.. I have to send the prescription.

Priyanka: My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don’t worry

Priyanka: It’s of Delhi but it should not matter . If anything, one can say it is on online consultation

Sushant: Ok thank you so much Sonadi.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer said that she left the actor’s home on June 8 as Priyanka had changed Sushant’s medication without proper consultation. “Rhea Chakraborty in her statements to the CBI and ED said that on June 8, Priyanka had chatted with Sushant. She asked Sushant to take three different medicines without a prescription. Rhea protested as she said that he was already taking medicines prescribed by Sushant’s doctors. Rhea had an argument with Sushant regarding the same and then Sushant asked her to leave. Rhea then called her brother, Showik Chakraborty, to take her home,” he had said.