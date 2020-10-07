Actor Rhea Chakraborty was released from Mumbai’s Byculla jail after she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The court rejected the argument that celebrities deserve special harsh treatment in such cases to ‘send out a message’. Soon after her release, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh hit out at the AIIMS forensic team which had submitted its report to the CBI stating that the actor died by suicide and not murder. The lawyer claimed that the AIIMS report ‘lacks credibility’ and his team has written to the CBI for a fresh medical team to look into the case. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Bail: When Court Said 'Section 27A Not Applicable' - Read Full Order

Addressing the media, Singh said, "The CBI should look into the conduct of the AIIMS team, they should examine who these doctors met and examine the statements that they have given in the media. If it's a suicide or not, it is not a question that shall not be answered by the doctors, it's for the investigators to say. The AIIMS conduct is questionable, their doctors come to TV channels to share the opinion when the report is not shared in the public. Their work was to only give a medico-legal opinion. They shouldn't have given statements to the press. The CBI should also look into their conduct too."

Meanwhile, after spending 28-days in the prison, Rhea stepped out of the jail around 5:30 pm amid media persons. However, Mumbai Police warned reporters to not chase Rhea or her car. Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Sushant's sides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda but rejected the bail plea of Rhea's brother Showik Chakrborty.

While granting the bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the court asked the actor to appear before Mumbai Police for 10 days and before the Narcotics Control Bureau once a month for the next six months.