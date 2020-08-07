Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, has recently hinted that the last few pages from his personal diary could be “crucial” and “could have hinted at who could have been behind his death”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Call Records: She Called Sushant Singh Rajput 147 Times, Shruti Modi 808 Times, Mahesh Bhatt 150 Times in Last 6 Months

In a recent interview with IANS, Vikas Singh said, "Well, according to me that diary is very important because if he was writing every day about what was in his mind then if he has committed suicide, then something must have been there as to why he has taken this step or if it was a murder, there would have been something regarding who in his life was the threat."

"I hope the investigation agency is able to retrieve the last few pages as it might unravel a lot of things," Singh said.

Sushant’s friend and flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, who was present in the house when he committed suicide, reacted to the allegations that pages from the actor’s diary were missing. He said that Sushant used to sometimes tear out pages himself. In a separate interview with Times Now, Siddharth responded to allegations that three pages from Sushant’s diary were found to be missing. He said, “The diaries that Sushant had shared about, he had written about scientists and geniuses, and he wanted to invite them to his house and make a nice video so people could learn from them,” he said.

Responding to allegations that pages from his diary were missing, Siddharth said, “Sushant had a habit of tearing pages if he didn’t like what he’d written. I’m sure people will find missing pages in more books also.”

When asked if there was a conspiracy to kill Sushant and if the Mumbai Police is tempering down the enormity of the crime, the lawyer said, “It is not possible for us to say clearly because none of the family members were living with him but what is coming out in the public domain is quite shocking and that is what we are really worried about.”

“We had no direct information about murder so that is why we couldn’t allege it in our FIR but we have definitely alleged abetment to suicide because even if we assume it was suicide as said by Mumbai Police then this is definitely abetment to suicide,” he said,

“Even if the factual aspect of suicide is put up by Mumbai Police and it comes out to be a murder, the players would remain the same as the whole staff staying at Sushant’s home was placed by Rhea Chakraborty only and they are definitely involved if it was murder.

“I think the truth will come out when CBI would begin probing the case,” he added.

The former ASG further added that the electronic evidence would play a crucial role in the probe as now the reliance would be on the photographs taken from the scene of crime and during the post mortem and apart from this the Call Details Records (CDRs) would also be helpful in forming the chain of evidence in the absence of the physical evidence. “All of this would be crucial and necessary in reaching to the correct conclusion,” Singh said.

“The problem with this investigation is that what has been lost in the initial days would impact the probe but I am sure that a professional agency like CBI would still be able to uncover the truth,” he said.

Some Call Detail Records which have come out in public domain show that not even a single call was exchanged between Sushant Singh Rajput and his live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty between June 8 and June 14.

When asked as to who is Shruti Modi and what is her involvement in the case, the senior advocate told IANS that though he isn’t sure but the said woman was among one of the staff members placed at the late actor’s house by Rhea Chakraborty.

“I think Shruti was one of the staff members placed at Sushant’s home by Rhea Chakraborty,” he said.

The CBI in its FIR has named Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chkaraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown others. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint/confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences.