Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary: It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput‘s untimely demise. Fans and friends of the late actor are still shocked and taken aback by his death. There was not even a single day when Sushant Singh Rajput was not trending on Twitter. On June 14, Monday, Suhant’s fans on Twitter have remembered him and paid him an emotional tribute. The legacy that he has left behind for all of us to follow is exemplary. The actor was said to be struggling with depression for quite some time. After his death, the importance of awareness about mental health and depression was brought to the forefront, with a number of celebrities speaking up about it. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Anniversary: Government Plans National Award Named After SSR

On Twitter, hashtags like #SushantSinghRajput and #WeMissYou are trending. One of the fans wrote: “There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains. @itsSSR Sushi Bhai, your light remains within and around all of us Red heart Sushant Justice Matters #SushantSinghRajput”. Another one wrote: “The purest heart, The most kind person ever born, The priceless talent, The divine soul, The most precious gem on Earth #SushantSinghRajput Two heartsTwo heartsBroken heartBroken heart SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS”. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Organises Special Puja on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary | Viral Video

Have a look at the emotional posts shared by the netizens:

A year after the death of #SushantSinghRajput, CBI is still silent on its findings. The way in which the tragic suicide of a young actor has been exploited solely to win the Bihar elections is an unfortunate reminder that the BJP will sink to any depth for political gains! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) June 14, 2021

Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered,' Writes Shekhar Suman on Actor's First Death Anniversary

Can’t believe it’s been a year already since we lost this gem. We Miss You, #SushantSinghRajput !! ❤ pic.twitter.com/IfM6xylWYq — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) June 14, 2021

1 year has passed since #SSR #SushantSinghRajput‘s shocking, untimely demise last year on June 14th. Every single day, he is still being remembered; the love for him & his legacy is exponentially increasing! Hope he’s in a good peaceful place now🙏 pic.twitter.com/pfd8gYWjhL — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 14, 2021

#SushantGalaxy ●♡⋆♡LOVE♡⋆♡● Now when I think of it,

Perhaps

I always must be right about it after all,

I was always slightly older than

What I always wanted to be

And just a tad younger

Than what I always was…🦋🎶❤️ ~ #SushantSinghRajput

SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/0CC4aH2pt5 — Sush Galaxy💖💫 (@GalaxyOfSush) June 14, 2021

Still unbelievable that he isn’t around with us. So many people who didn’t know you are still crying for you, why couldn’t the ones who were with you on that fateful day find it in them to save you, to protect you?U are remembered & loved Sushant #SushantSinghRajput#Insaaf4SSR pic.twitter.com/oqstGMGDVn — sanskari Ter 🇮🇳 🕉 (@sushdishaTer) June 14, 2021



Several celebrities took to their respective handles to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput:

Lives on in our 💞hope you are at peace #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/1tOLNovvry — shrenu parikh (@shrenuparikh11) June 14, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/RH8e2EDOcY — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) June 13, 2021

Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here’s hoping I’ll see you once again. Miss you Brother😔 #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/TcmoqdVp8H — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 14, 2021

An year since the tragedy but the truth behind the sad departure of #SushantSinghRajput still eludes us– this despite the 24×7 media trial & shrill sensationalism for months. The same media has now conveniently forgotten the matter that so consumed national consciousness! — Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) June 14, 2021

You will always be remembered.💕Hope you are at peace.#SushantSinghRajput — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 14, 2021

We miss you, Sushant Singh rajput! RIP