Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary: It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. Fans and friends of the late actor are still shocked and taken aback by his death. There was not even a single day when Sushant Singh Rajput was not trending on Twitter. On June 14, Monday, Suhant's fans on Twitter have remembered him and paid him an emotional tribute. The legacy that he has left behind for all of us to follow is exemplary. The actor was said to be struggling with depression for quite some time. After his death, the importance of awareness about mental health and depression was brought to the forefront, with a number of celebrities speaking up about it.
On Twitter, hashtags like #SushantSinghRajput and #WeMissYou are trending. One of the fans wrote: "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains. @itsSSR Sushi Bhai, your light remains within and around all of us Red heart Sushant Justice Matters #SushantSinghRajput". Another one wrote: "The purest heart, The most kind person ever born, The priceless talent, The divine soul, The most precious gem on Earth #SushantSinghRajput Two heartsTwo heartsBroken heartBroken heart SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS".
Have a look at the emotional posts shared by the netizens:
Several celebrities took to their respective handles to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput:
We miss you, Sushant Singh rajput! RIP