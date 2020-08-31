Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing posts for his loving brother. She shared a series of posts, tributes for SSR from all across the world. One such post was from London fans which made all her followers emotional. Shweta shared a video of a truck in London having Sushant’s picture featured on it. The picture also has #GlobalPrayersForSSR and #WarriorsForSSR mentioned. She captioned the post as, “In London … #justiceforsushantsingrajput”. Also Read - SSR Case: CBI to Question Sister Meetu Singh to Find Out What Happened Between June 8-June 14

The video of a mini truck decorated with the late actor’s pictures goes viral. The post has garnered over 144,832 likes as of now. Also Read - Hina Khan Talks About Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial in SSR Case, Says 'You May Damage Her Career Forever'

Have a look at the video here:



Earlier, Shweta had shared a video showing how people in California and Australia are demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

CBI is presently interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for four consecutive days and as per reports. Prior to the CBI investigation, Rhea told India Today, that how Sushant and his family wasn’t there for him when he was allegedly battling depression. Soon after this statement, Shweta slammed Rhea and said that his family “was always there standing rock solid for him.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti wrote another important blog. This time, he tried to clarify Rhea Chakraborty‘s allegations against SSR’s family. He said that all these allegations were just another attempt by ‘the accused’ to cover-up what she has done before she went in for a CBI investigation and right when the drug angle emerged in the case. “We are also closely watching the narrative in the media and we noticed that as soon as the drug angle came into the picture and CBI summon for the prime suspect was imminent, the accused’s PR machinery got activated,” he wrote.