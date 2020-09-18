A West Bengal sculptor has made Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue just like Madame Tussauds in Asansol. The sculptor named Susanta Ray made the wax statue in a loving memory of the late actor who died on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Shares a Cryptic Post Hinting at Kangana Ranaut: It’s Not About You Anymore It’s About Them

Susanta Ray has a museum in Asansol and has created several statues of many famous personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Uttam Kumar, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Pele and Mother Teresa. He has also immortalised politicians like Jyoti Basu and others. It is learnt that Susanta admired Sushant Singh Rajput and made the statue for display at his museum

While speaking to news agency ANI, Ray said, "I liked him (Rajput) a lot. It is unfortunate that he passed away. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum. However, if Sushant's family requests for his statue, I will make a new one," Ray told ANI.

“Big day for us…Today we are inaugurating wax statue of #Sushant_Singh_Rajput in our Museum at Asansol,” Ray posted on his page while sharing a video of the unveiling ceremony.

The pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput have been shared on Facebook. Have a look:

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. The case is being investigated by the CBI.