Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Re-Release - Know The Date

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Re-Release: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sports drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is all set to re-release in theatres. The late actor had a very deep impact on his fans despite his limited filmography. Sushant was known for his selective and experimental choices and his passion for method acting. He had shared about his research and prep work he went through for playing former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant’s depiction of the iconic cricketer was hailed by fans and movie critics. The film’s commercial success proved the audiences’ appreciation for Sushant’s acting prowess.

MS DHONI: THE UNTOLD STORY, TO BE A NOSTALGIC EXPERIENCE FOR SSR FANS

Studios, Disney Star – Head, Bikram Duggal, told “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket’s most magical moments on the big screen.” Few years ago, MS Dhoni had shared how he once lost his cool at Sushant as the actor used to ask too many questions. He had said “He (Sushant) used to ask one question repeatedly and if he gets a similar answer then he used to believe that I am being honest and then he used to go to the next question.” The cricketer further added “It was a bit awkward initially to speak about yourself. After 15 mins you get bored talking about yourself and I was like I need a break, I am going.” MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is re-releasing on May 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Neeraj Pandey had revealed that Dhoni was shattered knowing about Sushant’s unfortunate death. He also stated that “Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered.”



