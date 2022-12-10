Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai Flat Fails To Find New Tenant For THIS Reason | VIDEO INSIDE

The Mumbai flat where Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead has been up for rent for the last 2.5 years.

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in the apartment on June 14, 2020. (File)

SSR: The Mumbai flat where Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead has been up for rent for the last 2.5 years. However, it hasn’t yet found a new tenant, said Real estate broker Rafique Merchant who revealed that the owner isn’t willing to give out his flat to celebrities anymore. “The owner doesn’t want to reduce the rent of Rs 5 lakh per month,” he stated. Rafique Merchant has recently posted a clip of the sea-facing flat saying that the flat is available for rent at Rs 5 lakh per month.

WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP OF APARTMENT WHERE SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT STAYED

Sea Facing Duplex 4BHK with a Terrace Mont Blanc

5 lakhs Rent

Carter Road, Bandra West. RAFIQUE MERCHANT 9892232060, 8928364794 pic.twitter.com/YTcjIRiSrw — Rafique Merchant (@RafiqueMerchant) December 9, 2022

Merchant said that the owner of the flat, who is an NRI, is not willing to give out his flat to Bollywood celebrities anymore and they are looking for a corporate person as a tenant. It looks like nothing seems to be working out as yet, said Merchant.

“People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with,” said Merchant while talking to Bollywood Hungama.

“The parties are told in advance that this is where Sushant used to stay. Some people don’t mind the history and want to go for it. But their friends and family members discourage them from going ahead with the deal. Now the owner doesn’t want to rent out the flat to a film celeb, no matter who or how big he or she is. He’s clear that he wants to hand over the flat to a corporate person,” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in the apartment on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, Sushant was sharing the apartment with his roommates and his girlfriend-actor, Rhea Chakraborty.